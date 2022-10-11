Advertisement
Share
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democratic Party, calling it an ‘elitist cabal’

Tulsi Gabbard is standing and talking in front of the U.S. flag
Tulsi Gabbard, former congresswoman from Hawaii, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 25.
(Tristan Wheelock / Bloomberg)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii announced on Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party, saying it is under “complete control of an elitist cabal” and urging “fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats” to leave the party with her.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” Gabbard said in a video posted on Twitter.

Gabbard was elected to Congress in 2012 and sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. She was one of the three final candidates and the only woman left before dropping out in March 2020 and announcing she would back then-Vice President Joe Biden.

LOS ANGELES, CA-July 27, 2022: Los Angeles City Council member and President of the City Council Nury Martinez is photographed during a meeting inside Los Angeles City Hall on July 27, 2022. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

California

Racist leaked audio. Corruption. City Hall in chaos. L.A. politics faces a perilous moment

The racist comments by Councilmember Nury Martinez in a leaked recording are only part of a chaotic political landscape in Los Angeles, where an election is just weeks away.

The announcement was also in the inaugural episode of her new podcast, “The Tulsi Gabbard Show,” that launched this week. According to the podcast’s trailer, Gabbard will discuss a wide range of issues along “with guests from all walks of life.”

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement