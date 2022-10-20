Advertisement
Share
Politics

On the issues: Rep. Young Kim and Asif Mahmood on abortion, inflation and immigration

Republican Rep. Young Kim, left, and Democratic Dr. Asif Mahmood
Republican Rep. Young Kim, left, and Dr. Asif Mahmood, a Democrat, are running for a congressional seat in Orange County.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-MARCH 14, 2019: Terry Castleman, Software Engineer, News Products, Los Angeles Times
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Republican incumbent Rep. Young Kim and Dr. Asif Mahmood, a Democrat, are vying to represent the suburban 40th Congressional District, which lies mostly in Orange County.

The race is one of 10 key California contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

These answers are drawn from a questionnaire sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races. The responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Advertisement

map of California's 27th congressional district

Politics

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House.

An animated illustration showing two TVs. The left shows a pro-abortion ad. The right shows the word INFLATION

Politics

In California’s TV multiverse, there are two separate elections taking place

In California election ads, Democrats running for Congress spotlight abortion access after Roe vs. Wade’s overturn; Republicans focus on inflation.

FILE -Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Politics

A hyperpolarized, deeply fragile 2022 election

Call it the ‘I don’t know’ election in the fight for Congress. Republicans still have advantages, but Democrats appear energized in the post-Roe environment.

Read more election coverage

An animated illustration showing two TVs. The left shows a pro-abortion ad. The right shows the word INFLATION

In California’s TV multiverse, there are two separate elections taking place

In California election ads, Democrats running for Congress spotlight abortion access after Roe vs. Wade’s overturn; Republicans focus on inflation.

On the Orange County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate’s future

California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden

Column: A day of atonement — California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark

With Californians in distress, will inflation help Republicans take control of the House?

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 midterm election?

Who is running to represent you in Congress? Here are all 52 races in California

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

From L-R, Michelle Steel, Jay Chen

In tight California House race, ‘red-baiting’ mailers accuse candidate of communist ties

FILE -Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

A hyperpolarized, deeply fragile 2022 election: Democrats’ energy over Roe blunts GOP advantage

MacIntyre Garbani sits in a chair surrounded by his classmates.

Is it apathy or anxiety? What’s keeping some young Californians from voting

PoliticsCaliforniaMidterm Election 2022
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter covering the 2022 midterm elections. In 2020 he was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he has worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement