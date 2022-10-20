On the issues: Rep. Young Kim and Asif Mahmood on abortion, inflation and immigration

Kim

“My top priority is to slow inflation and lower skyrocketing prices. This starts by cutting the reckless spending that is fueling inflation. I will continue fighting to secure our border and will push for Congress to consider my bill — H.R. 7260, the Comprehensive Southern Border Strategy Act — to establish a strategy to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking and fentanyl coming through our southern border. I will also work towards advancing my legislation — H.R. 7552, the Golden-preneurship [Act], to support senior entrepreneurs who are looking to establish or expand their small business.”



Mahmood

“My top legislative priorities are protecting reproductive rights, implementing common-sense gun safety laws, fighting inflation, and lowering the cost of healthcare. The Supreme Court ruling repealing abortion rights is an attack on women.... In Congress, I will fight to pass federal legislation that protects the right to choose,” he said.



Mahmood said he would push for legislation to ban assault weapons and strengthen background checks and work to help struggling families. “Groceries, gas, and housing are all increasing while many see their paychecks remaining the same. The cost of higher education, preschool, and early childhood education is cost-prohibitive for many. In Congress, I will create legislation to reduce taxes for the middle class while eliminating tax breaks for big corporations who send jobs overseas. I will work to increase workforce training and create better opportunities for our families to succeed economically.”