Politics

The fight for Congress: What you need to know about House and Senate races

the U.S. Capitol dome
Control of the House and Senate are at stake in the 2022 midterm elections.
(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Associated Press)
Democrats are on defense as Republicans try to wrest control of the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Control of the Senate comes down to a handful of tight races across the nation. Despite California’s blue leanings, close House races here could help determine the balance of power.

Here’s what you need to now about House and Senate contests in California and elsewhere:

