The fight for Congress: What you need to know about House and Senate races
Democrats are on defense as Republicans try to wrest control of the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Control of the Senate comes down to a handful of tight races across the nation. Despite California’s blue leanings, close House races here could help determine the balance of power.
Here’s what you need to now about House and Senate contests in California and elsewhere:
In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House.
The battle for Congress. A guide to candidates’ views on abortion, inflation, immigration and more
The battle for Congress. A guide to key California candidates’ views on abortion, inflation, immigration, gun laws, taxes, the environment and more.
2022 California midterm election: There are 52 House races in California on Nov. 8. Look up the candidates in your congressional district here.
In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Republican candidates have been noticeably quiet on the abortion issue.
Porter has money and fame, but Republican Scott Baugh is betting on Orange County’s traditional conservatism to flip her House seat.
California congresswoman faces accusations of ‘McCarthyism’ from AAPI groups over campaign ads
California GOP Rep. Michelle Steel faces backlash from Asian American groups over ads depicting Democrat and Navy reservist Jay Chen as a communist sympathizer.
California voters see Jan. 6 as a subplot compared with issues such as abortion and the economy ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden
Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) said the Justice Department was acting “more like a Third Reich” after FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
California’s 3rd Congressional District stretches 450 miles from Death Valley to Tahoe and past Sacramento suburbs. Residents ask what they have in common.
A hyperpolarized, deeply fragile 2022 election: Democrats’ energy over Roe blunts GOP advantage
Call it the ‘I don’t know’ election in the fight for Congress. Republicans still have advantages, but Democrats appear energized in the post-Roe environment.
Gas prices worry voters in this coastal California House district, home to many commuters. It’s part of a debate over climate change and energy policy.
In an age of tribalization, are there limits to party loyalty? Could Herschel Walker, urged to run by Trump, cost Republicans control of the Senate?
In California election ads, Democrats running for Congress spotlight abortion access after Roe vs. Wade’s overturn; Republicans focus on inflation.
Assumptions about Latinos and abortion were upended by the Roe overturn, which may aid Democrats anxious over their standing with voters this election.
Just days ahead of the midterm elections, President Biden spent Thursday campaigning for Democratic candidates in California and New Mexico.
Column: Is Arizona paving ‘the road to authoritarianism’ with its slate of GOP election deniers?
In Arizona, the bedrock issue of free and fair elections is on the ballot as Trump acolytes vie to seize the state’s election machinery.
With Congress at a potential tipping point, Sen. Alex Padilla is spending much of his energy stumping for Democrats in closer races than his own.
A number of closer-than-expected races and fading hopes in others have Democrats nervous they may fall short in California, a state key to their midterm prospects.
These California districts voted big for Biden, but Republicans are optimistic about their chances
Biden won Rep. Julia Brownley’s Ventura County district by 20 points. Is Republican spending here a sign of confidence or overreach?
California Republicans hope inflation gives them an edge with independents in tight congressional races as Democrats fight to keep control of the House.
With the midterm election looming, these California voters fear U.S. democracy is beyond repair, and blame politicians for feeding the dysfunction.
Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, touting his ‘Wisconsin story,’ focuses on manufacturing jobs, protecting family farms, schools and healthcare.
Trump-backed Mehmet Oz faces daily trolling on social media; now his campaign is mocking Democrat John Fetterman over his stroke, as key Senate race heats up.
In California, where competitive congressional races could determine control of Congress, young voters have the power to alter an election’s outcome.
You might think J.D. Vance, the Trump-endorsed author in the U.S. Senate race in Ohio, would be well ahead of Democrat Tim Ryan. But the race is tight, polls show.