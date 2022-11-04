Advertisement
Still trying to decide how to vote? A guide to midterm election guides

Ballot drop box at Benjamin Franklin Library in Boyle Heights
You have until Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. to drop off your ballot at an official box (like this one in Boyle Heights) or vote center, or to vote in person. You can also mail your ballot as long as it’s postmarked by election day.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica RoyAssistant Editor, Utility Journalism 
The midterm election is days away. Do you know how you’re voting?

Californians will pick a U.S. senator and a governor, among other major roles, and Angelenos will decide on the next mayor. There are also a plethora of propositions and local measures and judgeships on the ballot. California’s robust sample ballot and voter information guide have a lot of information on what each proposition means and what your “yes” or “no” vote will do. Still, it can be tricky to figure out how you’ll vote.

That’s where endorsements and voting guides come in.

You’ve probably been subjected to a slew of mailers with voting guides. But those can be misleading. For instance, you might have received one in the past few weeks that says “Cops Voter Guide.” In small letters along the bottom, it notes that it does not represent any public safety personnel — i.e., cops. In fact, more than a third of its funding in this election cycle came from the PAC for Yes On 27 (which supports a state ballot proposition about online sports betting). The Sheriff’s Employee Benefits Assn., which represents law enforcement in San Bernardino County, called the 2020 version of the guide “crooked” that year.

It can be tricky to tell what’s legit. So we’ve rounded up voting guides and endorsements from across the state, including newspapers, other news sites, political groups, professional groups and advocacy organizations.

Consider this your guide to the voting guides.

Los Angeles media voting guides and endorsements

These are voting guides and official endorsements from news outlets around Los Angeles. Voting guides are typically informational and nonpartisan, while endorsements say “here’s who we think you should vote for and why.” At the L.A. Times (and at other newspapers), the editorial board reports and writes endorsements. The board works completely separately from the newsroom, meaning news reporters and editors are not involved in endorsement decisions.

Other California newspapers and news sites

(Note: Some of these sites may require you to subscribe to view them.)

Political parties

Voting guides and endorsements from various political parties and groups.

Professional and advocacy groups

Endorsements from nonprofits and other professional and advocacy organizations.

About The Times Utility Journalism Team

This article is from The Times’ Utility Journalism Team. Our mission is to be essential to the lives of Southern Californians by publishing information that solves problems, answers questions and helps with decision making. We serve audiences in and around Los Angeles — including current Times subscribers and diverse communities that haven’t historically had their needs met by our coverage.

How can we be useful to you and your community? Email utility (at) latimes.com or one of our journalists: Matt Ballinger, Jon Healey, Ada Tseng, Jessica Roy and Karen Garcia.

PoliticsAdvice, Resources & GuidesMidterm Election 2022California Politics L.A. Politics
Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the Utility Journalism team at the Los Angeles Times. The team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

