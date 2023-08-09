Advertisement
Sen. Dianne Feinstein leaves hospital after ‘minor fall’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein in Washington.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein leaves a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on May 11.
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Portrait of Erin B. Logan
By Erin B. Logan
Staff WriterFollow
WASHINGTON — 

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after suffering a “minor fall” in her San Francisco home, her office confirmed.

Feinstein’s spokesperson Adam Russell said the hospitalization was a “precaution” and that she returned home after “all of her scans were clear.”

Feinstein, 90, has faced scrutiny over her mental capacity.

Last month, she tried to deliver a speech during a roll call vote of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She was interrupted by an aide. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the chair of the committee, told her to “just say, ‘Aye.’”

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

