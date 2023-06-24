Letters to the Editor: Censuring Adam Schiff is disgraceful -- and entirely on brand for House Republicans

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on June 21.

To the editor: Just when you think that the House Republican majority has reached the highest level of hypocrisy, its members find a way to reach a higher echelon. (“House Republicans censured Adam Schiff. He couldn’t be happier,” June 21)

Rep. Anna Paula Luna (R-Fla.) justified her motion to censure Rep. Adam Schiff on the grounds that the Burbank Democrat misled the public regarding cooperation between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian government agents. The facts, however, show that Trump campaign operatives were providing Russian agents with internal campaign polling.

Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation was unable to find evidence of coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. It did find that the Trump campaign benefited from Russian efforts to help Trump win the presidency in 2016.

Advertisement

So, it boils down to a matter of semantics. This is a far cry from misleading the public.

If Rep. Luna wishes to assume the mantle of defender of House ethics, then she should turn her attention to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

To a large extent, the fault for this Republican clown show in the House rests squarely on the shoulders of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Instead of working on legislation to improve our lives, McCarthy allows his members to waste taxpayer money on frivolous investigations.

Let’s grab our popcorn and watch the McCarthy clown show for another year-plus before the voters get their say.

Andrew C. Sigal, Valley Village

..

To the editor: The rogue’s gallery of divisive politicians may be headed by former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but Schiff has now earned equal billing.

For only the 25th time in U.S. history, the House has censured one of its own members. As Schiff claims it as a “badge of honor,” the causative partisanship is a stain on his character not to be ignored.

The dysfunction that permeates Washington and the nation’s politics has at its core extreme partisanship. Moderate Democrats and Republicans are drowned out by those extremes, led by the likes of Trump, DeSantis and, now officially, Schiff.

Raymond Roth, Oceanside

..

To the editor: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called her Republican colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado an obscenity on the House floor, and the Republican House censured Schiff? We are truly down the rabbit hole.

Catherine Babington-Plake, Long Beach