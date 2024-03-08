Biden’s big audition at State of the Union

President Biden arrived at the Capitol on Thursday night facing a tough assignment — a high-stakes State of the Union speech.

He responded by throwing a punch — and then several more.

The fiery performance, leavened by some humor at the close, aimed to rebut one of the main lines of Republican attack on Biden — the effort to portray the 81-year-old president as doddering and weak.

That’s an attack that has registered with many Americans.

More than 6 in 10 American adults, including about one-third of Democrats, lacked confidence that Biden has the mental capacity to serve effectively as president, according to a poll for the Associated Press released earlier this week.

That finding isn’t quite as dire as it might look — former President Trump is 77, and the share of Americans who lack confidence in his mental capacity to serve is only slightly smaller: 57%.

Still, worries about Biden’s capacity to deal with a turbulent world provide a major reason — perhaps the major reason — why he narrowly trails the former president in most current polls.

The speech, which drew warm reviews from Biden’s fellow Democrats, demonstrated that the president and his team believe the best way to reassure Americans that he’s strong enough to do the job is to go on the attack.