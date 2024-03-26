Trump promotes ‘God Bless the USA Bible,’ selling for $59.99

In 2020, then-President Trump famously held a Bible outside a church after tear gas was used against protesters in Washington.

In a video promoting the new “God Bless the USA Bible,” former President Trump held up the book, an American flag rippling across its cover, and declared, “Make America pray again.”

Trump has frequently championed unusual merchandise — T-shirts with his mugshot flew off virtual shelves, amassing $7 million in just over a day, according to his campaign. The new Bible, selling for $59,99, pairs Scripture with the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as the lyrics to the popular “God Bless the USA” song by country singer Lee Greenwood, which often plays at Trump rallies and events.

In the promotional video, Trump said the Bible uses the King James Version of the text. Its release comes during Holy Week, a fact Trump noted in a post on Truth Social: “Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible.”

The book’s website states the product “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign” and that no proceeds from the Bible will go to Trump’s campaign for president. It also notes the book is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump.”

It didn’t take long for Trump’s promotion of the book to prompt sarcastic and scathing posts in social media.

“So I said to them, ‘Let any who have gold take it off.’ So they gave it to me, and I threw it into the fire, and out came this calf — which can be yours for the low, low price of five easy installments of $19.99,” tweeted Russell Moore, editor in chief of Christianity Today, in response to Trump’s video.

Trump faces a nearly half-billion-dollar bond related to a civil fraud case. On Monday, a New York judge agreed to delay collecting the more than $450 million he owes if he posts bond of $175 million within 10 days.

Last month, Trump promoted $399 gold “Never Surrender High-Tops” sneakers. He has previously sold other books, both before and since his presidency.

In the video posted to Truth Social, Trump said, “All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many.” He added that it’s his “favorite book,” though in interviews he has appeared famously hazy about some of its contents. He drew criticism, or at least prompted some eye-rolling, when during a speech at Liberty University, he referred to II Corinthians as “Two Corinthians” rather than the common “Second Corinthians.”

In one of the memorable images from his administration, in 2020 Trump held a Bible aloft for a photo-op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, where many presidents have attended services. The photo shoot came moments after officers cleared racial justice protesters from the park in front of the church.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.