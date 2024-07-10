Advertisement
Pelosi sends signal to Biden: ‘Time is running short’

President Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) in May.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Noah Bierman
WASHINGTON — 

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the most influential voices in President Biden’s sphere outside of his family, sent a rare public signal Wednesday morning that suggested she is trying to nudge him to consider dropping out of the election.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” she said on MSNBC. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”

Pelosi sandwiched her comments with praise for Biden and his record. But Pelosi is notably careful and calculating in her public comments and well aware that Biden has repeatedly and forcefully said he has already made that decision. She spoke on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Biden’s favorite cable news show and the same venue where on Monday he gave one of his most defiant declarations that he would remain in the race.

Pelosi, a San Francisco Democrat, is no longer in Democratic leadership but remains in the House after one of the most consequential tenures in history. At 84, she is three years older than Biden and served alongside him for most of his political career. She also has the experience of watching close friend Sen. Dianne Feinstein deteriorate before dying in office last year.

Pelosi said Biden would have “overwhelming support” of House Democrats. “He’s beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make that decision.”

She also suggested that she would not make a more direct call for him to withdraw.

“I’ve said to everyone, let’s just hold off, whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week,” she said.

