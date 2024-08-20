JFK’s and Jimmy Carter’s grandsons say Harris continues the former presidents’ legacies

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President Kennedy, speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024.

The scions of two Democratic presidents on Tuesday cast Vice President Kamala Harris as the natural White House candidate to carry on the legacies of John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Carter.

Jack Schlossberg, Kennedy’s grandson and a close relative of potential 2024 spoiler candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., told thousands of delegates gathering for their party’s national convention that his assassinated grandfather is his “hero.”

“JFK was the youngest person ever elected president and the first Catholic. He sent a man to the moon, fought for civil rights and navigated the Cuban missile crisis peacefully,” said Schlossberg, who is the youngest child of Caroline Kennedy, President Biden’s ambassador to Australia. “Most of all, he inspired a new generation to ask what they could do for our country.”

Now, he said, Americans must once again answer this call to action.

“The torch has been passed to a new generation, to a leader who shares my grandfather’s energy, vision and optimism for our future,” said Schlossberg, 31. “That leader is Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jason Carter, grandson of President Carter, speaks at United Center in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Carter, 49, compared his ailing grandfather’s humility to Harris’ values.

“For my grandfather, it was never about fame, recognition, accolades or awards. His legacy is measured by the lives he has touched and the good he has done,” Carter said. “Kamala Harris carries my grandfather’s legacy. She knows what is right, and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not selfishness, that you can show strength and demonstrate decency, and that you can get a whole lot more done with a smile than with a scowl.”

Carter said that his grandfather will turn 100 in October and looks forward to voting for Harris.

“Pawpaw is holding on. He’s hopeful, and though his body may be weak tonight, his spirit is as strong as ever,” Carter said.

Carter has already served in public office in the Georgia Legislature and mounted an unsuccessful campaign for Georgia governor 10 years ago.

Schlossberg is widely believed to be interested in one day running for office, though he hasn’t yet. He became notably involved in the 2024 campaign, using his large social media following to skewer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the cousin of his mother.

He has called Kennedy, who has gained ballot access as an independent in several states, a liar and suggested he was a steroid user.

When RFK Jr. initially announced his run, Democrats were fearful that his candidacy could damage their presidential nominee’s prospects.

But now he appears to be eating into former President Trump’s support, prompting the independent’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, to muse in an interview Tuesday whether they should remain in the race and potentially help Harris win or drop out and back Trump. The Republican said he would consider a role for Kennedy in his administration if the pair dropped out of the race.