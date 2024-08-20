Newsom closes ceremonial roll call at DNC, kick-starts his advocacy for Harris

California Gov. Gavin Newsom casts votes for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday in Chicago. Rep. Maxine Waters, center front, waves during the roll call.

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered California’s delegate votes for Vice President Kamala Harris as she clinched the Democratic presidential nomination during a symbolic roll call Tuesday night at the party’s national convention in Chicago.

Surrounded by a sea of camera crews, reporters, delegates and politicians on the convention floor, the governor described Harris as a “star” that he had the privilege of watching for over 20 years as she fought for criminal, racial, economic and social justice.

“I saw that star get even brighter as Attorney General of California, as United States Senator and as Vice President of the United States of America,” Newsom said.

“Kamala Harris has always done the right thing, a champion for voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, the rights for women and girls. So Democrats and independents, it’s time for us to do the right thing, and that is to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States of America.”

As friends, political allies and sometimes rivals, the Harris campaign chose the Democratic governor to deliver California’s 482 delegate votes at the conclusion of the ceremonial roll call. Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, held a campaign rally in Milwaukee and were not present at the convention.

The brief, but high energy moment marked Newsom’s only official speaking role at the four-day political event, where Democrats gathered to praise President Joe Biden as the party’s past and lionize Harris as its future.

A top surrogate for Biden, Newsom’s praise of the vice president kickstarted his role as an advocate for Harris at the event. Before and after the roll call, the governor spoke with television stations at the request of the Harris campaign.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles) said it made sense for both politicians.

“It shows that they understand that the Democratic party is bigger than one person,” Kamlager-Dove said. “It’s about this idea. It’s about this energy. It’s about the values of the party. He was an incredible surrogate for Biden, so it only would make sense for that to translate to him passing the torch, the delegates, the number that puts her over the top, to Kamala Harris.”

The governor, who struggles with formal speeches because of his dyslexia, did not join former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and dozens of other luminaries who gave or are expected to deliver formal speeches in Chicago.

Newsom’s aides said the governor was invited to speak on the first day of the convention, but decided to take his children to a school orientation in California on Monday morning before flying out to Chicago. Newsom arrived at the convention just before Biden spoke late Monday evening.

As he exited the floor on Monday night after Biden’s speech, Newsom reflected on the address.

“It’s an emotional speech because it’s the last big speech arguably that he will give at this stage,” Newsom said. “So, it’s sort of a weighty night: Optimistic about the future but it’s also a reflection about a remarkable career and a remarkable person.”

As he walked from interviews to the floor Tuesday, Newsom said Harris has an opportunity in her convention speech this week “to paint a compelling picture” about an inclusive future, building off Biden’s testament to their past record.

Newsom’s aides said the governor would continue to be “very active throughout the week at the convention making the case for” Harris and Walz.