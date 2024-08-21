Harris joy and Gaza despair present an emotional conflict for many Dems

Protesters during the Coalition to March on the DNC at Union Park on Monday in Chicago.

Love and good cheer permeated opening night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago save for a small confrontation in the nose-bleed section of the packed United Center. A Muslim delegate holding a sign that read “Stop Arming Israel” during President Biden’s speech was purposely hit by another audience member’s “We Love Joe” sign.

The kerfuffle represented a much larger divide within the party. But it’s not the only internal conflict Dems are experiencing as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.

A new wave of joy and an old sense of despair live side by side in Democrats who are energized by the arrival of the Harris-Walz ticket but deeply bothered by the party’s inaction over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The happiness many Harris supporters feel from the new campaign is at odds with the anger and betrayal they’ve felt around U.S. policy in Israel.

Call it the joy conundrum.

President Biden speaks Monday at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

For those who want an end to the war, the impulse to celebrate Kamala Harris’ candidacy since Biden stepped out of the race is tempered by the reality that the vice president is likely to follow the same policies in the Middle East as her predecessor should she win in November. Biden has sent billions in military aid to Israel with few (if any) conditions, a move critics say has prolonged the war and the suffering of Palestinians.

The situation for Gazans is catastrophic following 10 months of bombardment by Israeli forces, and Hamas is still holding on to 109 Israeli hostages. Over 40,000 people — mostly civilians — have been killed in Gaza, according to local health authorities. Starvation and disease have set in while members of aid groups trying to render assistance have also been killed by Israeli Defense Forces. Nearly 1,200 people — mostly civilians — were killed Oct. 7 in Israel by Hamas. Around 250 people were taken hostage by the group.

The Democratic Party unveiled its platform Sunday for the presidential race and nowhere in the 92-page document is there a mention of an arms embargo on Israel. An embargo is a central demand by uncommitted delegates at the convention, and is a rallying cry among protests against the war. Harris has acknowledged Palestinian suffering in Gaza but has not proposed any policy changes on the issue, while Republicans and their Muslim-banning nominee are hardly a great alternative.

Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Biden after his speech at the Democratic National Convention. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and basketball coach Steve Kerr were among a raft of speakers on day one of the DNC who energized the crowd by championing popular and urgent themes, such as reproductive rights, preserving democracy and shattering the glass ceiling. But little was said about Gaza or Israel, and the silence spoke volumes. Let’s talk about everything but that war.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock dared to go there when in a speech about equality and inclusion he eloquently stated, “I need my neighbors’ children to be OK so my children will be OK...I need the poor children of Israel and the poor children of Gaza. I need Israelis and Palestinians — those in the Congo, those in Haiti, those in Ukraine, I need Americans on both sides of the track to be OK. Because we are all God’s children.”

The crowd erupted into cheers. It was reported that the comment was largely improvised and didn’t appear on the teleprompter in front of Warnock. Perhaps that’s how he sneaked it into the otherwise Palestinian-free programming.

Monday evening’s keynote speaker, President Biden, mentioned demonstrations that unfolded on Chicago streets earlier in the day. “Those protestors out in the street have a point,” he said. “A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.” He said he’d like to keep working toward a cease-fire, bring the hostages home and deliver more humanitarian food and health assistance into Gaza. He said he’d also like “to end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and end this war.”

On day two of the convention, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was the only featured speaker who took the leap when he said, “We must end this horrific war in Gaza, bring home the hostages, and demand an immediate cease fire!”

Palestinian rights protesters in Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The only other folks who addressed the elephant in the room were actually outside the room, protesting mere blocks from the DNC venue. Thousands demanded the United States stop arming Israel and bring an end to the war. Organizers such as the Uncommitted National Movement promise the movement will only grow as the convention rolls forward.

More than 700,000 Democratic voters cast uncommitted ballots during the Democratic primaries that reelected Biden. It was a form of protest to voice their concern over the president’s support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian crisis that’s followed.

Discussing the conflict publicly is a no-win endeavor for both parties. Representatives can’t say much of anything without without alienating voters and powerful lobbies, such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The Council on American–Islamic Relations condemned the DNC member for assaulting the Muslim delegate who was holding the “Stop Arming Israel” sign. The group called for criminal charges to be filed. Hardly the joyful narrative the DNC was aiming for by ignoring Gaza.