Arson at ballot boxes in Vancouver and Portland destroy hundreds of ballots
Two ballot drop boxes were set on fire early in Portland, Ore. and Vancouver, Wash. Monday morning, destroying hundreds of ballots, according to officials.
At around 3:30 a.m. in east Portland, city police responded after an “incendiary device” was used to set a fire inside a ballot box. The fire was extinguished by local security that worked in the area before police arrived, according to a news release.
In Vancouver, about 10 miles away across the Columbia River, another ballot box was set on fire with a “suspicious device” at 4 a.m., local police said in a release. Hundreds of ballots in that drop box were destroyed after an internal fire suppression system failed, AP reported.
