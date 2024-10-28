Advertisement
Politics

Arson at ballot boxes in Vancouver and Portland destroy hundreds of ballots

An investigation is underway following the discovery of an incendiary device inside a ballot box.
(Portland Police Bureau)
By Sandra McDonald
Share via

Two ballot drop boxes were set on fire early in Portland, Ore. and Vancouver, Wash. Monday morning, destroying hundreds of ballots, according to officials.

At around 3:30 a.m. in east Portland, city police responded after an “incendiary device” was used to set a fire inside a ballot box. The fire was extinguished by local security that worked in the area before police arrived, according to a news release.

In Vancouver, about 10 miles away across the Columbia River, another ballot box was set on fire with a “suspicious device” at 4 a.m., local police said in a release. Hundreds of ballots in that drop box were destroyed after an internal fire suppression system failed, AP reported.

More to Read

Politics
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is an intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement
Advertisement