As coronavirus outbreak worsens, China agrees to accept help from WHO

Chinese authorities agreed Tuesday to allow the World Health Organization to send international experts to China to assist with research and containment of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Beijing had repeatedly declined offers of assistance from outside experts, such as scientists at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Informed that a team from the WHO would soon travel to China, Azar said he was “delighted” and assumed that CDC officials would be included.

Azar told reporters Tuesday that three overtures to send CDC scientists to China had thus far gone unaccepted. The first offer was made on Jan. 6.

The U.S. scientists could help their Chinese counterparts develop containment strategies as the coronavirus threatens to become entrenched in multiple urban centers beyond the initial epicenter in Wuhan. Azar described China’s efforts as “completely different” than the obfuscation that accompanied the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, which sickened more than 8,000 people in 29 countries and resulted in 774 deaths. Still, he encouraged Chinese officials to be more open about the status of the growing outbreak.

“We are urging China: More cooperation and transparency are the most important steps you can take toward a more effective response,” Azar said.

Nearly 5,000 people around the world have been infected with the virus, and 106 people have died, according to experts tracking the outbreak at Johns Hopkins University.

Without more information, the CDC can’t confirm the Chinese government’s assessment that people who are infected with the coronavirus but show no outward symptoms are able to spread it to others, Azar said. All the data the U.S. has are based on U.S. patients who show symptoms, he said.

Azar’s comments came hours after Germany confirmed its first case of a patient with the rapidly spreading virus.

A 33-year-old man from the Starnberg area south of Munich is believed to have been infected last week by a female Chinese colleague who visited his workplace, German authorities said Tuesday.

The woman did not show any symptoms of infection or begin feeling ill until after she flew home to Shanghai on Thursday. Before she traveled to Germany, she had been visited by her parents, who live in the Wuhan area.

The German man began experiencing bronchitis-like symptoms over the weekend. He felt well enough to come to work on Monday, but notified his company about his condition after hearing that his colleague had tested positive for the virus.

The man is now in good condition at a Munich hospital, where he is being monitored in isolation as a precaution, officials said.

The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.

