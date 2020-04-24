Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
FDA warns against using the drugs that Trump touts for coronavirus

The FDA has issued a warning contradicting President Trump’s advice on drugs to treat COVID-19.
(AFP via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
April 24, 2020
8:16 AM
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned patients against taking two malaria medications that have been touted by President Trump for treating COVID-19 unless they do so while monitored in a hospital or as part of a clinical trial.

The FDA said it was issuing the warning after reports that patients taking the drugs, especially in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, had experienced heart issues.

“The FDA is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, often in combination with azithromycin,” the FDA said in the warning.

