Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Science

Is pink eye a symptom of COVID-19?

A close view of Vice President Mike Pence's face at Wednesday night's debate shows a reddened eye.
Vice President Mike Pence at Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By Deborah NetburnStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2020
12:40 PM
Share

Is pink eye a symptom of COVID-19?

A lot of people have been wondering this since noticing that Mike Pence’s left eye looked decidedly pink at the vice presidential debate Wednesday night, even though the vice president has said he tested negative for a coronavirus infection.

The short answer is: Pink eye can be caused by COVID-19, but only rarely.

The first thing to know is that conjunctivitis, commonly called pink eye, has many potential causes. The cause for any particular patient cannot be diagnosed properly without knowing the patient’s medical history or conducting an in-person ophthalmic examination, said Dr. Kathryn Colby, chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at NYU Langone Health.

Advertisement

Science

Tracing the path of COVID-19 to — and from — President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Science

Tracing the path of COVID-19 to — and from — President Trump

When President Trump said he had tested positive for the coronavirus, he became ground zero for the most high-profile contact-tracing effort of the pandemic.

Even the word “conjunctivitis” is a catchall that simply means there is redness and inflammation on the surface of the eye.

“It’s not a specific diagnosis,”Colby said. “It’s a description.”

Generally, this inflammation and redness is caused by either a bacterial or viral infection. Among the most common causes of the ailment are the same adenoviruses that can cause a common cold, she said.

Advertisement

“That’s what circulates in dorms or schools or wherever people are in close contact,” she said.

COVID-19 has been associated with conjunctivitis, but it is not a common pairing, Colby said.

She noted that in the early days of the pandemic, a group from China reported seeing a small number of COVID-19 patients who also had conjunctivitis, but the condition was relatively rare.

“Certainly conjunctivitis can happen with any viral disease,” said Dr. Colleen Kraft, associate chief medical officer at Emory University Hospital.

Advertisement

Science

‘Please don’t cry, Dr. Kraft’: How one doctor is handling the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Colleen Kraft, left, is an infectious disease expert at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. She helped treat patients with Ebola, now she is facing off with the coronavirus.

Science

‘Please don’t cry, Dr. Kraft’: How one doctor is handling the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Colleen Kraft was part of the Emory University team that successfully cared for America’s first Ebola patients. She now is a cool-headed stalwart who is soothing nerves during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she said, it would be difficult to know if Pence had it just by looking at pictures and video of his eye.

“I don’t think that someone who is under enhanced lighting, et cetera, that we can adequately make a judgment on the presence or absence of this sign,” she said.

Colby added that anyone who is experiencing severe symptoms of pink eye, including any loss of vision, should definitely make an appointment to see an eye doctor.

ScienceCOVID-19 Pandemic
Deborah Netburn

Deborah Netburn is a features writer at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in 2006 and has covered entertainment, home and garden, national news, technology and most recently, science.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement