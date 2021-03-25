Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Science

Asked and answered: Southern Californians had vaccine questions. We got experts to answer

VIDEO | 03:18
We asked Southern Californians: Will you take a COVID-19 vaccine?

See what people had to say when asked whether they’d take a COVID-19 vaccine, and how experts are thinking about vaccination.

By Jessica Roy
Albert Brave Tiger Lee
1

Millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But millions more aren’t eligible yet or haven’t been able to get an appointment — or still aren’t sure whether they want to get the vaccine at all.

In a recent survey conducted by CBS News and public polling company YouGov, 22% of Americans said they had already received at least one dose. Another 33% said they planned to take the vaccine once it was available to them, and another 22% said maybe.

We traveled around Southern California — Whittier Boulevard, Echo Park, Huntington Beach, Santa Monica, Baldwin Hills and Hollywood — to ask people whether they would take the vaccine when it was offered to them, and if not, why.

We also asked them for their questions. Then we posed their questions to two experts: Dr. Paula Cannon, a virology professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine; and Dr. Heather Irobunda, an obstetrician and gynecologist who has addressed vaccine hesitancy with patients and her followers on TikTok (@drheatherirobunda). You’ll also see Jessica Roy, an assistant editor on The Times’ Utility Journalism Team, and Albert Brave Tiger Lee, a staff videographer. Here, along with people’s questions, is what the experts had to say.

2

Would doctors vaccinate their families?

VIDEO | 02:48
Are doctors comfortable vaccinating their families?

Dr. Paula Cannon and Dr. Heather Irobunda talk about their family members receiving vaccines.

3

Which vaccine is the best?

VIDEO | 02:16
Which vaccine is the best one?

Experts say you should take whichever vaccine you can get.

4

How long does it take after being vaccinated before I am protected?

VIDEO | 01:29
How long does it take to reach full immunity after being vaccinated?

Depending on which vaccine you received, you should give your body time to build immunity.

5

Can children be vaccinated yet? Could vaccines affect fertility or pregnancy?

VIDEO | 03:34
Can children be vaccinated? Do vaccines affect pregnancy or fertility?

Clinical trials have begun to test the vaccines’ safety in children.

6

Do some vaccines have fewer side effects?

×
Do some vaccines have fewer side effects? What about long-term effects?

Side effects like a fever or aches are a sign that your body is building up its defenses to fight the coronavirus, experts say.

7

Will the vaccines work against virus variants?

VIDEO | 02:14
How do we know the vaccines will work against virus variants?

Booster shots may be needed in the future.

8

Is pandemic our new normal?

×
Is pandemic our new normal?

Probably not, and we’re likely to learn some valuable lessons from this one.

Matthew Ballinger, editor of The Times’ Utility Journalism Team, contributed to this report.

Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy is an assistant editor on the utility journalism team at the L.A. Times. The utility journalism team publishes stories and information that help people solve problems, answer questions, and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles.

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual story telling and has been in recognized for various disciplines including a National Emmy Award for News and Documentary, RFK Journalism Award, Picture of the Year International, Best of Photojournalism and the Columbia Dart Award.