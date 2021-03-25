Asked and answered: Southern Californians had vaccine questions. We got experts to answer

Millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But millions more aren’t eligible yet or haven’t been able to get an appointment — or still aren’t sure whether they want to get the vaccine at all.

In a recent survey conducted by CBS News and public polling company YouGov, 22% of Americans said they had already received at least one dose. Another 33% said they planned to take the vaccine once it was available to them, and another 22% said maybe.

We traveled around Southern California — Whittier Boulevard, Echo Park, Huntington Beach, Santa Monica, Baldwin Hills and Hollywood — to ask people whether they would take the vaccine when it was offered to them, and if not, why.

We also asked them for their questions. Then we posed their questions to two experts: Dr. Paula Cannon, a virology professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine; and Dr. Heather Irobunda, an obstetrician and gynecologist who has addressed vaccine hesitancy with patients and her followers on TikTok (@drheatherirobunda). You’ll also see Jessica Roy, an assistant editor on The Times’ Utility Journalism Team, and Albert Brave Tiger Lee, a staff videographer. Here, along with people’s questions, is what the experts had to say.

Advertisement