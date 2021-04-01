So you’re eligible for the vaccine. Here’s how to get one

Californians 50 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines now. Eligibility opens to everyone 16 and older on April 15. There are a number of websites and methods for getting that all-important COVID-19 vaccine appointment. On this page, we’ve collected the L.A. Times’ reporting on how to make appointments to be vaccinated across Southern California (and a few other things we think would be useful).

Some of the vaccine appointment websites have been slow to update when eligibility changes. The California Department of Public Health says it is not “skipping the line” to book your appointment early, as long as the appointment is scheduled for a date when you are eligible. However, the department also says the MyTurn website will not allow you to book appointments before you’re eligible.

Also: If you can’t get an appointment right this minute, keep trying. Sites don’t always know exactly how many doses they will receive each week. As supply increases, new appointments will open up.