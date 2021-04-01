So you’re eligible for the vaccine. Here’s how to get one
Californians 50 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines now. Eligibility opens to everyone 16 and older on April 15. There are a number of websites and methods for getting that all-important COVID-19 vaccine appointment. On this page, we’ve collected the L.A. Times’ reporting on how to make appointments to be vaccinated across Southern California (and a few other things we think would be useful).
Some of the vaccine appointment websites have been slow to update when eligibility changes. The California Department of Public Health says it is not “skipping the line” to book your appointment early, as long as the appointment is scheduled for a date when you are eligible. However, the department also says the MyTurn website will not allow you to book appointments before you’re eligible.
Also: If you can’t get an appointment right this minute, keep trying. Sites don’t always know exactly how many doses they will receive each week. As supply increases, new appointments will open up.
The threshold for vaccine eligibility continues to expand this week. On Thursday, all Californians 50 and over will qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Now that eligibility is expanding to all California adults, we’ve put together a list of the different ways you can try to make an appointment to get a COVID vaccine in Los Angeles County.
Vaccine eligibility in L.A. County has expanded again. Here’s how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
More people are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Orange County, and more sites have opened. Here’s how to schedule your appointment using Othena or other systems, get your second dose, and more.
We traveled around the L.A. region to ask people whether or not they would take the vaccine, and if not, why. Then we posed their questions to two experts. Here’s what they said.
For people who do not yet qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in their area, there are limited options for obtaining a coveted dose.
Here’s how the process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine through Riverside County’s public health agency is set up, from making your first appointment to getting your second shot.
People who live or work in San Bernardino County can try to secure an appointment on the county website or sign up to be notified when appointments are available. The county also plans clinics for residents in rural areas.
For residents of Santa Barbara County, here’s how to make an appointment to get a COVD-19 vaccine and ensure you get your second dose.
Here’s how to find out if you’re eligible and sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ventura County.
The process for getting a COVID-19 vaccine varies county to county.
The side effects of a second shot of COVID-19 vaccine are a sign that it’s providing more vigorous, long-lasting protection against the coronavirus.
If the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was good enough to get a nod from the FDA, the vaccine from Moderna and the NIH almost certainly is as well.
Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine offers safe, effective COVID-19 protection, FDA says
An FDA analysis finds that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine provides strong protection against severe cases of COVID-19.
Experts say about most Americans will need to be vaccinated to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control. Track California’s progress toward that goal.
Expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be the biggest test yet for California’s vaccine effort
Grass-roots groups are helping the homebound get vaccines. They’re racing against the clock
As vaccine access rapidly expands, some say vulnerable homebound individuals are being left behind.