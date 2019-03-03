Angels pitcher Matt Harvey says he’s ‘right where I want to be’

Such velocity isn’t likely to return. Given his age and the arm strength he lost after undergoing procedures to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016 and repair a stress fracture in his scapula in 2017, Harvey said he knows he can’t rely as much on his fastball as he did in the past. He intends to make up for it by throwing more changeups, which accounted for about 11% of his pitches last season, and diversifying his pitch mix.