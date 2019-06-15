Albert Pujols’ revitalized game powering his milestone achievements

Angels infielder Tommy La Stella, the leading All-Star game vote-getter among American League second basemen, was scratched from Friday’s lineup because of left forearm tightness. No information was available on the severity of the injury. La Stella’s .304 average and .892 OPS are second on the team. … With outfielder Justin Upton likely to rejoin the Angels in the next week, a roster crunch looms. The Angels will have to decide whether to designate for assignment infielder Wilfredo Tovar or one of outfielders Cesar Puello and Brian Goodwin to make room for Upton on the 40-man roster. … Right-hander Alex Meyer, who had two shoulder surgeries in the span of 14 months before the Angels designated him for assignment last winter, had another setback in his recovery about a week ago, manager Brad Ausmus said. Meyer, who returned to the Angels on a minor league deal this season, is no longer throwing.