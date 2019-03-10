Angels lose both split-squad games against Brewers and Cubs

The Angels lost both split-squad games today falling to the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 and Chicago Cubs 11-4. They are 9-8-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: The Angels managed just two hits against the Brewers, who got five one-hit, three-strikeout innings from starter Josh Tomlin and hitless innings from top relievers Josh Hader and Corey Knebel. Justin Bour hit a solo home run in the first inning against the Cubs, third baseman Taylor Ward hit a triple, Bo Way drove in a run with a double, and Jahmai Jones had an RBI single and two walks.
ON THE MOUND: Trevor Cahill gave up homers to the first two Brewers he faced — Eric Thames and 2018 National League most valuable player Christian Yelich — and then retired 10 of 11 batters in a 3 1/3-inning start in which he struck out three and walked one. Relief candidate Luke Bard struck out four in 1 2/3 hitless innings and has not allowed a run in 3 2/3 spring innings. “He’s been outstanding,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Bard. “His velocity has been good, his slider looks really good, and he threw some good changeups today.” Hansel Robles and Noe Ramirez threw hitless innings. Top pitching prospect Griffin Canning had a rough start against the Cubs, giving up three earned runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings, walking four and striking out one.
EXTRA BASES: Shohei Ohtani was progressing through his elbow surgery rehabilitation as a designated hitter so quickly that there was speculation he might rejoin the lineup before his anticipated return of May. But Ausmus snuffed out that hope Saturday, saying, “I just don't see that happening. There's a program in place to get him ready by sometime in May.” … Jose Suarez, one of the organization’s top two pitching prospects along with Canning, has been limited by shoulder soreness to one inning this spring. Ausmus said there is “no cause for concern yet,” but the left-hander will not resume throwing until he is symptom-free.
UP NEXT: The Angels have a 1 p.m. PDT game on Sunday against Seattle at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Left-hander Tyler Skaggs will start against Mariners right-hander Mike Leake. TV: Fox Sports West; Radio: 830.