Angels lose both split-squad games against Brewers and Cubs

EXTRA BASES: Shohei Ohtani was progressing through his elbow surgery rehabilitation as a designated hitter so quickly that there was speculation he might rejoin the lineup before his anticipated return of May. But Ausmus snuffed out that hope Saturday, saying, “I just don't see that happening. There's a program in place to get him ready by sometime in May.” … Jose Suarez, one of the organization’s top two pitching prospects along with Canning, has been limited by shoulder soreness to one inning this spring. Ausmus said there is “no cause for concern yet,” but the left-hander will not resume throwing until he is symptom-free.