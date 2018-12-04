Angels finalize coaching staff for next season

Feliciano, 39, is one of two outside hires made for Ausmus’ staff. He had been a minor league coach in the Chicago Cubs organization the last five years. Feliciano was a draft-and-follow pick of the Dodgers out of his Puerto Rico high school in 1997. He played professionally as an outfielder for 15 seasons, but did not crack a major league roster until he played 54 games for the New York Mets in 2010 at the age of 31.