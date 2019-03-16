Angels closer Cody Allen makes quick work of Diamondbacks in 2-1 split-squad exhibition win

In a split-roster contest, the Angels defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday. The Angels tied the San Francisco Giants 5-5 in a split-roster game at Scottsdale Stadium. They are 11-9-4 in the Cactus League.
AT THE PLATE: In the third inning against the Diamondbacks, Albert Pojols drove the ball over the left-field fence for his second home run of spring training. He entered the game with a .636 slugging percentage this spring. “He hit that one hard,” Manager Brad Ausmus said. “And he has barreled up the ball quite a bit so far.” … Kole Calhoun had one hit and drew three walks… No batter recorded multiple hits, and the Angels ended the game with five hits and five walks. … Against the Giants, Kevan Smith led the Angels with a three-RBI performance, going 2 for 4... David Fletcher and Brennon Lund also recorded two hits for the Angels. … Cesar Puello hit a game-tying, two-run single to right in the sixth inning… The Angels finished with eight hits and one walk.
ON THE MOUND: Angels closer Cody Allen started the game against the Diamondbacks by pitching two scoreless innings, with a strikeout and a walk. Ausmus said he planned to limit Allen’s outing to 35 pitches. After two innings, Allen’s pitch count was at 25. When asked whether he would consider using Allen in multiple innings during the regular season, Ausmus said: “I wouldn’t want to do it regularly, but I certainly am open to it. I’ve done it in the past.” … Luis Garcia allowed no hits or walks in an inning. Against the Giants, starter Dillon Peters struck out four but allowed seven hits and five earned runs in four innings. ...Angels relievers held the Giants to two hits in the next five innings but allowed three walks.
EXTRA BASES: A few fields over in Tempe, Tyler Skaggs took to the mound to face his teammates — Zack Cozart and Justin Upton — in a minor league game in which the three played as part of theirrecovery from various injuries. Skaggs retired both batters. “I gave them some [crap],” he said with a smile…Vladimir Guerrero, the first Angels player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, returned to the team this week during spring training. On Tuesday, he imparted advice to the Angels’ young Latino players. "Work hard, and always have the internal motivation to work,” Guerrero said in Spanish. “You're working for your family in another country, but you can't forget your education." … With the Angels and Giants tied in the top of the ninth, the Angels’ Jhoan Urena started the inning on second base. “It’s fine. It’s spring training,” Ausmus said. “I don’t expect that it’s going to happen anytime soon in a major league regular-season game.”
UP NEXT: The Angels face the Indians at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West