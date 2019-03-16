Angels closer Cody Allen makes quick work of Diamondbacks in 2-1 split-squad exhibition win

EXTRA BASES: A few fields over in Tempe, Tyler Skaggs took to the mound to face his teammates — Zack Cozart and Justin Upton — in a minor league game in which the three played as part of theirrecovery from various injuries. Skaggs retired both batters. “I gave them some [crap],” he said with a smile…Vladimir Guerrero, the first Angels player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, returned to the team this week during spring training. On Tuesday, he imparted advice to the Angels’ young Latino players. "Work hard, and always have the internal motivation to work,” Guerrero said in Spanish. “You're working for your family in another country, but you can't forget your education." … With the Angels and Giants tied in the top of the ninth, the Angels’ Jhoan Urena started the inning on second base. “It’s fine. It’s spring training,” Ausmus said. “I don’t expect that it’s going to happen anytime soon in a major league regular-season game.”