Angels bring up reliever Taylor Cole to replace injured Luis Garcia

Garcia, 32, has not been one of the Angels’ most efficient relievers this season. He has walked 13 batters, more than any other Angels reliever. But he has often wiggled out of trouble by reducing the amount of hard contact made against him and keeping the ball on the ground. The Angels’ defense has also backed him up. Garcia, who has a 2.25 ERA, caught a break Sunday when left fielder David Fletcher made a diving catch to rob the Orioles’ Rio Ruiz of a bases-loaded hit and end Garcia’s inning.