Angels maintain momentum against Mariners to give Matt Harvey first win since May

Harvey needed 57 pitches to get through the first three scoreless innings. After Mike Trout hit his eighth homer in seven games for a 5-0 lead in the third, Harvey locked in and threw 13 pitches in the fourth inning. An 11-pitch fifth helped him get through the Mariners’ batting order twice on 81 pitches, a welcome milestone for the pitcher who spent nearly two months on the injured list nursing an upper-back strain.