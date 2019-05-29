Mike Trout out of Angels’ lineup with a sore right foot

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is expected to play against at least two of the three left-handed pitchers the Mariners are scheduled to start in Seattle. Ausmus, however, did not say if the left-handed hitter will be in the lineup Thursday when the Angels face Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi, who is three years older than the 24-year-old Ohtani, is an alumnus of Ohtani’s alma mater, Hanamaki Higashi High School. … The Angels recalled reliever Jake Jewell and optioned Nick Tropeano, who pitched five innings in Tuesday’s win, back to triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels on Wednesday played their seventh game of a 20-game stretch without a scheduled day off, so they need as much help in the bullpen as they can get. … Ausmus did not announce a starting pitcher for Sunday’s game against the Mariners. The rotation spot belongs to Trevor Cahill, who has a 6.92 ERA in 11 starts this season. The Angels might use an opener that day, but it is just as likely Ausmus might decide to give Cahill extra rest.