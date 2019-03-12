Angels escape with victory over Rangers despite Matt Harvey's shaky start

ANGELS 12, RANGERS 11
AT THE PLATE: The Angels lead the major leagues in runs this spring. On Monday, for the 10th time in 20 Cactus League games, they scored at least eight runs. … Jack Kruger, perhaps the Angels’ top catching prospect, drove in six runs on a three-run homer and bases-loaded triple. Kruger, 24, a 20th-round pick from Mississippi State, is likely to start this season at double-A Mobile.
ON THE MOUND: Matt Harvey started for the Angels but did not survive the second inning. He faced 10 batters, gave up five hits and four runs, threw a wild pitch and committed an error. He also crossed up catcher Jonathan Lucroy on one pitch, he said. “I just couldn’t get it going for some reason. I wasn’t very good,” Harvey said. “Mid-spring training blues, so to speak,” manager Brad Ausmus said. … Closer Cody Allen faced seven batters, retired three and gave up a home run to Hunter Pence.
EXTRA BASES: Infielder Zack Cozart said he was “100%” confident he would be ready for opening day. Cozart, who has not played in a week because of a strained calf, resumed running Monday on a treadmill. … Outfielder Justin Upton, who has not played this spring as the Angels protect a knee prone to tendinitis, started taking live batting practice Monday. … Ausmus said the return of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, scratched from his scheduled Sunday start because of forearm fatigue, is “borderline imminent.”
UP NEXT: The Angels are off Tuesday. They face the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.