Angels escape with victory over Rangers despite Matt Harvey's shaky start

ON THE MOUND: Matt Harvey started for the Angels but did not survive the second inning. He faced 10 batters, gave up five hits and four runs, threw a wild pitch and committed an error. He also crossed up catcher Jonathan Lucroy on one pitch, he said. “I just couldn’t get it going for some reason. I wasn’t very good,” Harvey said. “Mid-spring training blues, so to speak,” manager Brad Ausmus said. … Closer Cody Allen faced seven batters, retired three and gave up a home run to Hunter Pence.