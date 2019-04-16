Angel starter Tyler Skaggs goes on injured list with ankle sprain

Right-hander Jaime Barria was recalled from triple-A Salt Lake City to take Skaggs’ vacated spot on the roster. In another roster move, the Angels optioned third baseman Taylor Ward back to Salt Lake and recalled right-hander John Curtiss. . . . Center fielder Mike Trout, who missed the trip to Chicago because of a right groin strain, rejoined the Angels. He was in the lineup Monday as the designated hitter. . . . Right-hander Matt Harvey was given an extra day’s rest and will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers. The Angels have not announced who will start Tuesday’s game.