Angels see their six-game winning streak blown away by Cubs' bats

On an afternoon when the wind whipped at almost 20 mph and the ball flew out of the ballpark with minimal effort, the Angels on Friday mustered little offense against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Angels were outslugged by three home runs and lost 5-1. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak.
In their first game on the road without Mike Trout, who will miss this weekend series as he recovers from a groin strain, the Angels logged only four hits. All the Angels could scratch across was one run on Albert Pujols’ 412-foot solo homer down the left-field line in the fourth inning.
Cubs starter Cole Hamels filled the strike zone with fastballs and defended against sustained attacks from the Angels. He scattered four hits across eight innings, preventing a team that had entered the game having scored 35 runs during a six-game winning streak to chip away at what seemed like a surmountable lead.
The offensive futility left Angels starter Tyler Skaggs exposed. The few mistakes he made — among them a first-pitch, 90 mph fastball over the plate that Anthony Rizzo drove an astounding 472 feet for a two-run homer — gave the Cubs a 4-1 advantage after four innings. Skaggs gave up three home runs among seven hits. A few minutes after Rizzo launched his shot, Willson Contreras took Skaggs deep in the first inning on a curveball that tailed inside. David Bote hit one to straight-away center field in the fourth.
Skaggs could draw some optimism from the start: He didn’t allow any walks, nor did he labor to get strikes with his breaking ball. He struck out three batters, got two swings-and-misses and drew six called strikes with his curveball. In all, he struck out seven batters.