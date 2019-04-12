Angels see their six-game winning streak blown away by Cubs' bats

The offensive futility left Angels starter Tyler Skaggs exposed. The few mistakes he made — among them a first-pitch, 90 mph fastball over the plate that Anthony Rizzo drove an astounding 472 feet for a two-run homer — gave the Cubs a 4-1 advantage after four innings. Skaggs gave up three home runs among seven hits. A few minutes after Rizzo launched his shot, Willson Contreras took Skaggs deep in the first inning on a curveball that tailed inside. David Bote hit one to straight-away center field in the fourth.