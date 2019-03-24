Freeway Series: Dodgers carry expectations, Angels have spotlight players. Only in L.A.

The Angels’ long-term commitment to Trout indicates at least one thing: Owner Arte Moreno is not going to shut his wallet to Eppler. He’s not going to over-spend, either, but he will allow Eppler to make prudent acquisitions that improve the talent surrounding Trout. Moreno has done so several times already, as when he parted with a top pitching prospect and veteran shortstop Erick Aybar to nab Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons. And when he signed outfielder Justin Upton to a five-year, $106-million contract. And when he convinced Ohtani to choose the Angels over six other teams that had made the two-way player’s final cut.