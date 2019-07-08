Angels’ Jonathan Lucroy sustains a concussion and a broken nose in plate collision

Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy sustained a concussion and a fractured nose in a home-plate collision Sunday in Houston, the team announced. Lucroy will visit an ear and nose specialist after swelling in his nose subsides. General manager Billy Eppler expects Lucroy to miss “some time.”
Lucroy was injured in the eighth inning of the Angels’ 11-10 loss when the Astros’ Jake Marisnick knocked his shoulder into the catcher’s jaw on an attempt to score. Lucroy crumpled on impact and lay motionless as Angels trainers emerged from the dugout to check on him. Face bloodied, he was carted off the field a few minutes later. He was then transported to a local hospital.
Lucroy was well enough to make it Monday to the funeral of his former college coach, Tony Robichaux of Louisiana-Lafayette. Robichaux died last week in New Orleans at age 57.
Lucroy is the second Angels catcher to sustain a concussion this season. Kevan Smith was out for a little more than two weeks after being hit in the face mask with a foul tip on May 21.