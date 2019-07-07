Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy carted off after home-plate collision

Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field after an ugly collision at the plate with Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick in the eighth inning on Sunday.
Marisnick barreled into Lucroy while trying to score the go-ahead run with the bases loaded on a sacrifice fly by George Springer. The shoulder of Marisnick connected with the jaw of Lucroy and sent the catcher to the ground.
After several minutes of treatment from the medical staff, Lucroy was carted off the field. Blood was dripping from his nose when he rose from the ground.
Lucroy was transported to a local hospital for a CT scan and will be evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture, the Angels announced.
Marisnick was ruled out on the play with the teams tied, 10-10.