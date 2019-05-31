Angels top pitching prospect Jose Suarez to start Sunday at Seattle

Suarez, a 21-year-old left-hander from Venezuela, has such an advanced feel for pitching and knack for missing bats that he jumped from Class-A Inland Empire to double-A Mobile to triple-A within the first two months of the 2018 season, going 3-6 with a 3.92 ERA in 26 starts across three levels, striking out 142 and walking 44 in 117 innings.