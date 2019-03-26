Alex Rodriguez on Mike Trout: 'We still have not seen his best baseball yet'

Andrew Heaney threw 20 pitches in the bullpen on Monday, the first time the left-hander has thrown off a mound since he was instructed to stop throwing because of elbow inflammation on March 19. Barring a setback, Heaney, who will open the season on the injured list, will repeat the workout Wednesday, part of the progression toward building up his pitch count and facing hitters. … Tyler Skaggs allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking none, in a minor league game in Arizona on Monday, the left-hander’s final spring tune-up for his scheduled regular-season debut at Oakland on Sunday. … Pitcher Daniel Hudson, released by the Angels last week, signed with Toronto and will open the season in the Blue Jays’ rotation.