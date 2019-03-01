Mike Trout is not ruling out contract talks with the Angels

The All-Star outfielder said Friday morning, some 18 hours after the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to sign free agent Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330-million contract, that, in an ideal world, he would like to avoid his own contract talks during spring training. But Trout did not rule out the possibility of discussing an extension with the Angels at any point before his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020 season.