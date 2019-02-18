Mike Trout negotiations have not advanced, Angels owner Arte Moreno says

Angels owner Arte Moreno said Monday during his annual state-of-the-team report at Tempe Diablo Stadium that the team had internal discussions regarding the long-term future of outfielder Mike Trout but negotiations with the two-time American League MVP had not advanced.
Trout, who finished second to Mookie Betts in AL MVP voting last year, has two seasons remaining on his contract. He will become a free agent if he and the Angels do not reach an extension agreement before the end of the 2020 campaign.
"I don't want to comment on that,” Trout said when asked if he wants to remain in an Angels uniform. “But like I said, I enjoy it here. I'm having fun. Obviously, losing is not fun, but I enjoy playing this game. I leave it out on the field every night, every day and I go from there."
Moreno also said he’s pleased with the work general manager Billy Eppler has done since taking over baseball operations in late 2015. Eppler’s contract expires after this season, but has an option for 2020.
The team and Eppler have not discussed his future, Moreno said.