Angels star Mike Trout has hit the ball harder than ever this season

According to MLB’s Statcast system, balls are jumping off Trout’s bat at an average speed of 95mph. That exit velocity is nearly 4mph better than what Trout averaged last year (91.2).Trout has never hit baseballs this hard in his career. He is also making contact on the sweet spot of his bat at a clip nearly double of last year: He has a 31% barrel rate through 49 plate appearances this season. The results are sweeter: He hit five home runs in four games April4-7 at Angel Stadium.