Mike Trout, Angels short on rest after bad weather delays flight from Texas

A large group of Japanese media gathered around injured Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Seattle left-hander Yusel Kikuchi when the players met Thursday afternoon. But the traditional pregame greeting between Japanese big leaguers was a little different, a little special. Ohtani and Kikuch both attended Hanamaki Higashi High School in Iwate, Japan, though not at the same time. . . . Ohtani, recovering from elbow surgery, will take batting practice on the field with teammates Friday and is expected to begin facing live pitching in simulated games next week. Could the Angels summon free-agent pitchers Craig Kimbrel or Dallas Keuchel to Anaheim to throw to Ohtani? “Only if we sign them,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “That would get the rumors going.” . . . Ausmus said Trout, barring a setback, will return to center field Friday night. . . . Left-handed starter Tyler Skaggs (left-ankle sprain) will throw off a mound this weekend.