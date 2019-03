Mike Trout's contract doesn't mean the end of cheap beer at Angels games

Not necessarily. A team is worth whatever a buyer wants to pay. When Frank McCourt put the Dodgers up for sale in 2011, Forbes estimated their value at $850 million, based on the team’s revenues and expenses at the time. The Guggenheim Baseball Management group paid $2 billion because it could see a massive television deal on the horizon. When Donald Sterling put the Clippers up for sale in 2014, Forbes estimated their value at $575 million, but Steve Ballmer paid $2 billion because he really, really, really wanted an NBA team.