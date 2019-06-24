Shohei Ohtani says he’d be honored to compete in home run derby

Injured shortstop Andrelton Simmons is still on track to rejoin the active roster during the Angels’ upcoming homestand, but Ausmus could not definitively say when. Simmons, out since severely spraining his left ankle on May 20, played in two rehab games last week but moved around with a noticeable limp. The Angels shut him down for the weekend. They have not decided if Simmons will need to play in more rehab games before reinstating him. … The Angels have not announced a starter for Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Trevor Cahill, due to come off the injured list this week, could be an option. He last pitched Friday in a rehab start, so he would be on regular rest.