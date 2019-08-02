Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy is designated for assignment

One game into his return from a concussion and a broken nose, injuries he suffered in a violent home-plate collision in Houston on July 7, Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy absorbed another unexpected blow on Friday.

The 10-year veteran was designated for assignment before Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians, the Angels choosing to go with defensive specialist Max Stassi, who was acquired from the Astros on Wednesday, and veteran backup Kevan Smith behind the plate.

Stassi, Lucroy and Smith were all out of minor league options, but Stassi and Smith, who is more of an offensive-minded catcher, are under team control for three more years.

With the Angels wanting to carry only two catchers, one would have to be designated for assignment. Lucroy, who signed a one-year, $3.35-million deal as a free agent last winter but did not appear to be in the team’s plans for 2020, was the odd man out.

Lucroy, 33, hit .242 with a .681 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, seven homers, eight doubles and 30 RBIs in 74 games. After missing three weeks because of the injuries suffered in his home-plate collision with Houston’s Jake Marisnick, Lucroy returned on Wednesday and went two for four with a double in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The other 29 teams will have seven days — beginning on Saturday — to claim Lucroy off waivers. If Lucroy is claimed, he would be eligible to play in the post-season for the team that claims him. If Lucroy is not claimed, he will be granted his unconditional release.

Lucroy is the third player signed to a one-year deal who did not make it through the season with the Angels. Closer Cody Allen ($8.5 million) and starting pitcher Matt Harvey ($11 million) were released.



Pitcher Trevor Cahill ($9 million) was demoted from the rotation to the bullpen, and first baseman Justin Bour ($2.5 million) has been optioned to triple-A Salt Lake twice.

The Lucroy move, combined with the team’s inability to acquire a much-needed starting pitcher before Wednesday’s trade deadline, appear to be signals that the Angels, who entered play Friday 6 ½ games back in the American League wild-card race, don’t expect to make much of a playoff push.