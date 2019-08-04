Angels’ injury woes continue as three more players go down

The hits keep coming for the Angels, and not the kind that result in runs and victories.

A team decimated by injuries and the shocking death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs absorbed three more blows Sunday when it lost its most reliable starting pitcher to a major knee injury, its star shortstop to a perplexing ankle injury and its most promising young pitcher to an elbow injury.

Felix Pena, who is 8-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 96⅓ innings, was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament after injuring his right knee covering first base in the second inning of Saturday night’s 7-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

The right-hander was the only starter to remain in the rotation for the entire season until he was placed on the injured list. He will undergo surgery that usually comes with a recovery time of six to nine months.

Advertisement

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who missed five weeks of May and June because of a severe left-ankle sprain, re-injured the same ankle while swinging in the batting cage before Saturday night’s game and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Manager Brad Ausmus said Simmons would be sidelined for “at least a couple of weeks.”

Griffin Canning, the rookie right-hander who is 4-6 with a 4.76 ERA in 15 starts, was placed on the 10-day injured list because of elbow inflammation. An MRI test revealed no structural damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, and Canning is expected to miss only one start.

Left-handed starter Andrew Heaney has already missed almost three months of the season because of elbow and shoulder injuries — he is expected back later this week — and the Angels are still reeling from the July 1 death of Skaggs, who was also their best starting pitcher.

Outfielder Justin Upton missed the first 11 weeks of the season with a toe injury, infielder Zack Cozart had a season-ending shoulder injury in June, hot-hitting infielder Tommy La Stella suffered a broken leg in July, and catcher Jonathan Lucroy missed much of July because of a broken nose and concussion before being designated for assignment Friday.

Advertisement

The Angels have lost seven of nine games to fall eight games back in the American League wild-card race entering Sunday’s series finale against the Indians in Progressive Field. When Ausmus steps backs to look at the totality of the injuries, does his head spin?

“Nope,” he said. “You have to keep plugging away. You can’t get caught up in what could have been or what should have been. It’s what it is. It’s not how we would have scripted this season, for sure, but we have to find a way to win games, regardless.”

Although the injuries to Pena and Canning were clear-cut, Simmons admitted that his ankle injury is “a mystery to me.” He didn’t recall twisting the ankle in the cage. It just started hurting.

“It was the most normal swing,” he said. “It’s kind of weird. It’s the same ankle [hurt in May] but not in the same spot. It’s kind of odd and a little confusing.”

The earlier injury, suffered when Simmons lunged for the first-base bag on a ground ball, was to the outside of the ankle. This injury — diagnosed as a bone bruise and sprain — was to the inside of the ankle.

“Hopefully it’s just a couple of days,” Simmons said. “I have no clue.”

To fill the three roster spots, the Angels recalled reliever Luke Bard, infielder Wilfredo Tovar and first baseman/pitcher Jared Walsh from triple-A Salt Lake.

Bard took an early flight from Salt Lake and was in the clubhouse two hours before the game. The two position players, who were removed in the middle innings of Saturday night’s game in Salt Lake, were scheduled to arrive by game time Sunday.