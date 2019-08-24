Angels fall to the Astros for their fourth consecutive loss

Alex Bregman hit his career-high 32nd homer and Wade Miley earned his seventh straight win as the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Saturday night.

The American League West-leading Astros tied the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL at 84-47. The Angels lost their fourth in a row.

Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a two-run homer in the first inning. Bregman upped the lead to 5-0 with a three-run homer in the third — the All-Star third baseman hit 31 home runs last year.

Miley (13-4) yielded one run on five hits with four strikeouts over five innings. He retired the first nine batters before David Fletcher doubled to lead off the fourth.

Will Harris pitched the ninth for his first save of the season.

Luis Rengifo hit a solo home run in the Angels fifth. Mike Trout cut the lead to 5-2 with an RBI single in the seventh.

Dillon Peters (3-2) allowed five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander gave up five runs for a second straight start.

