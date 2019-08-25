Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Jaime Barria’s solid start wasted as Angels bullpen implodes in loss to Astros

Angels starter Jaime Barria delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Angels starter Jaime Barria delivers during the first inning of an 11-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 25, 2019
2:31 PM
Share
HOUSTON — 

Jose Altuve homered to cap a seven-run eighth inning, Framber Valdez grinded through six gritty innings and the Houston Astros beat the Angels 11-2 Sunday.

Alex Bregman, Abraham Toro, Josh Reddick and Altuve all drove in runs in the eighth. Altuve’s homer was his 24th, tying a career high.

Michael Brantley led off the eighth with a single, extending his hitting streak to 18 games. Reddick’s two-run double gave him three RBIs.

Angels
Frustration builds for Dillon Peters, Angels in loss to Astros
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Houston Astros
Angels
Frustration builds for Dillon Peters, Angels in loss to Astros
Dillon Peters has a second straight rough outing as the Angels lose 5-2 to the AL West-leading Astros and suffer their fourth consecutive defeat.

Houston has won seven of eight. The club entered the day tied with the Yankees for the best record in the AL at 84-47.

Advertisement

Valdez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and earned his first win since June 15, ending a streak of four-straight losses. The eight strikeouts tied a season high.

Valdez (4-6) gave up one run, two hits and five walks but struck out eight.

Valdez ran into trouble in the third, loading the bases with no outs. Back-to-back strikeouts and then a groundout by Albert Pujols kept the Angels off the board.

Angels reliever Ty Buttrey reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Martin Maldonado.
Angels reliever Ty Buttrey reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Martin Maldonado during the seventh inning of an 11-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
(Getty Images)

Martin Maldonado hit a two-run homer in the seventh to extend the lead to 4-1.

Advertisement

Jaime Barria (4-7) only gave up two runs but still was stuck with his fourth-straight loss. Barria allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three in 5 1/3 innings.

Andrelton Simmons and Brian Goodwin hit solo home runs for the Angels.

Angels
Newsletters
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement