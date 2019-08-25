Jaime Barria’s solid start wasted as Angels bullpen implodes in loss to Astros

Jose Altuve homered to cap a seven-run eighth inning, Framber Valdez grinded through six gritty innings and the Houston Astros beat the Angels 11-2 Sunday.

Alex Bregman, Abraham Toro, Josh Reddick and Altuve all drove in runs in the eighth. Altuve’s homer was his 24th, tying a career high.

Michael Brantley led off the eighth with a single, extending his hitting streak to 18 games. Reddick’s two-run double gave him three RBIs.

Houston has won seven of eight. The club entered the day tied with the Yankees for the best record in the AL at 84-47.

Valdez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and earned his first win since June 15, ending a streak of four-straight losses. The eight strikeouts tied a season high.

Valdez (4-6) gave up one run, two hits and five walks but struck out eight.

Valdez ran into trouble in the third, loading the bases with no outs. Back-to-back strikeouts and then a groundout by Albert Pujols kept the Angels off the board.

Martin Maldonado hit a two-run homer in the seventh to extend the lead to 4-1.

Jaime Barria (4-7) only gave up two runs but still was stuck with his fourth-straight loss. Barria allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three in 5 1/3 innings.

Andrelton Simmons and Brian Goodwin hit solo home runs for the Angels.