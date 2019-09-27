Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval makes an impression in loss against Astros

Patrick Sandoval walked off the mound at Angel Stadium on Friday night with a grin plastered to his face in spite of the slim deficit reflected on the scoreboard behind him.

The rookie left-hander had just held the Houston Astros to one run on two hits over 3 1/3 innings in his final start of the season. Angels hitters were held to three hits in a shutout, so Sandoval took the loss in a 4-0 defeat.

It was the least-deserved loss of Sandoval’s nearly 2-month-old major-league career.

Limited by pitch-count restrictions for a fifth consecutive start, Sandoval was removed in the fourth inning after allowing only five of the 14 batters he faced to reach base. But Sandoval, who will have to wait until 2020 for his first career victory, could rest easy knowing he made a strong impression during his first foray into the major leagues.

“He’s pitched outstanding in these short stints,” manager Brad Ausmus said of the 22-year-old, who didn’t even get innings in split-squad games during spring training.

Sandoval has now pitched against division rivals in back-to-back starts twice since debuting Aug. 5. He came back stronger the second time out.

One week after allowing four runs on eight hits in his ugliest MLB outing of the year, Sandoval faced the Texas Rangers again and held them to one hit and three walks over five innings on Aug. 28. He credited the improvement to a move to the center of the mound rubber. The new position, suggested by pitching coach Doug White, allowed Sandoval to throw with increased deception.

The adjustment served Sandoval well the final weeks of the season. While surrendering nine earned runs over 22 innings, he held hitters to a .173 average. Four home runs in that span were practically the only things to hurt his line.



Such was the case Friday. Sandoval threw MVP candidate Alex Bregman a 1-and-1 curveball over the outer edge of the plate. Bregman lifted the pitch over the center-field wall for his 41st home run, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Sandoval, whose poise Ausmus has praised, allowed little else the rest of the way.

Yordan Alvarez, the front-runner for the rookie of the year award who homered on Sandoval’s hanging slider in a three-run inning last Saturday, chopped a similar breaking pitch in front of the plate to make the first out of Friday’s second inning. Two innings later, Alvarez was rung up on a another slider called for the third strike.

Traditional statistics, such as his 5.03 earned-run average, will not paint a favorable picture of Sandoval’s rookie campaign. But in a two-month span, Sandoval did enough to merit serious consideration for an opening day roster spot next spring.