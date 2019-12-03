How much is Angel Stadium land worth? Anaheim’s secret is being revealed

As the Angels and the city of Anaheim discuss how the team might turn the land surrounding Angel Stadium into an entertainment destination, the city repeatedly has declined to disclose just how much it believes the land is worth.

The public will find out on Wednesday, four weeks before the Angels face a deadline to opt out of their stadium lease or remain bound to it through 2029.

With the city’s mayor insisting that the Angels pay fair-market rates to buy or lease any land, the appraisal is critical. In 2013, the city proposed leasing the land to Angels owner Arte Moreno for $1 per year. That deal collapsed, amid a 2014 appraisal that valued the land at $225 million to $325 million.

The Angels have said they are “100% focused on Anaheim,” and they hold the power to decide by Dec. 31 whether they stay under the terms of the current lease or negotiate a new one.

The last regularly scheduled council meeting this year takes place Dec. 17, and a vote that day would mean a new lease would have to be completed and disclosed next week.

However, a city statement after the first round of negotiations said the two sides “expect to continue talking and working toward progress by year’s end.” A majority of the council appears determined to strike a new deal with the Angels and could agree to extend the team’s deadline past Dec. 31 if the two sides are making progress.

Neither the city nor the Angels have disclosed details of negotiations that both sides say did not start until last month, and the city council minority has expressed concern that a tight time frame could lead to a rushed deal.

The Anaheim City Council authorized the current appraisal of the 155-acre property in November 2018, one month after the Angels invoked a previous opt-out clause. The property includes the stadium, parking lots and a theater, the City National Grove of Anaheim. The council directed the city staff to make the appraisal “available to the both the public and Council” but did not specify when.

The city signed a contract with an appraiser last April, directing him to value the land with and without the Angels. If the Angels were to leave, the appraiser was ordered to value the land as if the stadium would be demolished.

The council received his report in September, with the majority twice declining to release the appraisal in advance of negotiations with the Angels. On Tuesday, with negotiators having met on multiple occasions, city manager Chris Zapata said the appraisal would be released Wednesday.

