Angels

Griffin Canning pitches two good innings, but Angels fall to Dodgers in exhibition game

Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning works against a Dodgers batter during the first inning of a spring training game on Wednesday in Phoenix.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Feb. 26, 2020
5:52 PM
PHOENIX — 

The Angels lost 9-4 to the Dodgers on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers scored six runs off Angels prospect Matt Ball in the eighth.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Griffin Canning cruised through his two-inning stint after beginning it with a 3-0 count to Mookie Betts. He retired Betts, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger in order in the first inning. Canning snagged a liner over his head in the second inning to retire AJ Pollock. Only a walk to Will Smith marred Canning’s line. … Closer Hansel Robles struggled to contain the Dodgers in his inning of work. He gave up three hits, including Bellinger’s RBI single to right that gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the third. … Mike Mayers, Jacob Barnes and Hoby Milner blanked the Dodgers in their respective innings. Kyle Keller gave up a two-run triple in the sixth. All are competing for spots in the Angels bullpen.

AT THE PLATE: Outfielder Michael Hermosillo, who missed all of last spring while rehabbing a core injury, drove in the Angels’ first run on a double that split Bellinger and Betts in right-center field. … Jose Briceño had the Angels first hit in the third inning. He made it to third base on consecutive groundouts before being stranded there by Jo Adell. … Prospect Livan Soto, 19, hit a three-run homer to right-center field in the eighth to give the Angels a 4-3 lead.

EXTRA BASES: Angels starting pitchers have not given up a run in eight innings. … Infield defense was a bright spot. Tommy La Stella handled a hard-hit grounder from Gavin Lux to force an out at second base in the second and made a waist-high basket catch near the right field line to end the third. … Shortstop Luis Rengifo dazzled playing in the shift. Stationed in shallow right field, he was in perfect position to scoop a Bellinger liner after it deflected off first baseman Jose Rojas’ glove. He tossed it to Canning for an out. Rengifo also started a double play on a tough hop just to the left of second base in the third inning.

UP NEXT: Matt Andriese will start for the Angels on Thursday at noon PST against the San Diego Padres at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.

Maria Torres
Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.
