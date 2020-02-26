Griffin Canning pitches two good innings, but Angels fall to Dodgers in exhibition game

The Angels lost 9-4 to the Dodgers on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers scored six runs off Angels prospect Matt Ball in the eighth.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Griffin Canning cruised through his two-inning stint after beginning it with a 3-0 count to Mookie Betts. He retired Betts, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger in order in the first inning. Canning snagged a liner over his head in the second inning to retire AJ Pollock. Only a walk to Will Smith marred Canning’s line. … Closer Hansel Robles struggled to contain the Dodgers in his inning of work. He gave up three hits, including Bellinger’s RBI single to right that gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the third. … Mike Mayers, Jacob Barnes and Hoby Milner blanked the Dodgers in their respective innings. Kyle Keller gave up a two-run triple in the sixth. All are competing for spots in the Angels bullpen.

AT THE PLATE: Outfielder Michael Hermosillo, who missed all of last spring while rehabbing a core injury, drove in the Angels’ first run on a double that split Bellinger and Betts in right-center field. … Jose Briceño had the Angels first hit in the third inning. He made it to third base on consecutive groundouts before being stranded there by Jo Adell. … Prospect Livan Soto, 19, hit a three-run homer to right-center field in the eighth to give the Angels a 4-3 lead.

EXTRA BASES: Angels starting pitchers have not given up a run in eight innings. … Infield defense was a bright spot. Tommy La Stella handled a hard-hit grounder from Gavin Lux to force an out at second base in the second and made a waist-high basket catch near the right field line to end the third. … Shortstop Luis Rengifo dazzled playing in the shift. Stationed in shallow right field, he was in perfect position to scoop a Bellinger liner after it deflected off first baseman Jose Rojas’ glove. He tossed it to Canning for an out. Rengifo also started a double play on a tough hop just to the left of second base in the third inning.

UP NEXT: Matt Andriese will start for the Angels on Thursday at noon PST against the San Diego Padres at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.