Angels send pitcher Griffin Canning for MRI on elbow

The Angels shut down Griffin Canning last summer because of elbow soreness. After his first appearance this spring, the soreness has returned.

The Angels sent Canning for an MRI examination on Thursday, manager Joe Maddon said. Canning pitched two scoreless innings on Wednesday, but Maddon said Canning reported discomfort after he came out of the game.

The Angels are counting on Canning to help stabilize the starting rotation, one year after none of their pitchers started even 20 games, and 19 pitchers started at least one. Maddon said he is concerned about Canning’s status and acknowledged a serious injury to Canning would roil the Angels’ rotation.

“I kind of like when he’s in it,” Maddon said. “I kind of like the thought of him being in it. It definitely would cause us to reconsider.”

Advertisement

Canning, 23, was selected by the Angels in the second round of the 2017 draft. He had been projected as a first-round pick but his stock fell in part because of concerns about his workload at UCLA. In his last season as a Bruin, Cannine made at least 100 pitches in each of his last 11 starts, including six starts of at least 120 pitches and one of 134 pitches.

The Angels have managed his workload carefully. In the summer they drafted him, they did not let him pitch at all. In his 28 minor league starts in 2018 and 2019, he never made more than 89 pitches, and he did not complete six innings until his final minor league start.

In 18 games with the Angels last season, Canning went 5-6 with a 4.58 earned-run average. The Angels put him on the injured list because of elbow inflammation on Aug. 4, activated him to make two starts, and put him back on the injured list on Aug. 23. He did not pitch again last season but said the injury had not affected his offseason throwing program.