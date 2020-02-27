Matt Andriese, battling for a berth in the Angels’ rotation, pitches well in loss

The Padres defeated the Angels, 1-0, Thursday in a Cactus League game.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels rolled out their varsity lineup and did not score. They got four hits, with Albert Pujols’ double the only extra-base hit. For what it’s worth — and that would be next to nothing — the Angels are batting .201 through their first five spring games.

ON THE MOUND: Matt Andriese started and pitched two scoreless innings. An injury to Griffin Canning, who underwent an MRI on his elbow Thursday, would enhance Andriese’s chance to win a spot in the Angels’ starting rotation. . . . JC Ramirez gave up the game’s lone run on an RBI single that followed a walk and stolen base. The Angels used two of their three pitchers named Ramirez: JC and Neil pitched; Noe did not.

EXTRA BASES: David Fletcher and Tommy La Stella are expected to platoon at second base, but Maddon said Fletcher would play extensively as well at shortstop, third base and the outfield — when LaStella starts at second. “Fletch is an outstanding major league baseball player,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He has to play a lot for us to be really good.” … YouTube TV said it would no longer carry Fox Sports West, the television home of the Angels, as of Saturday. YouTube TV blamed “the rising cost of sports content” and said it was unable to reach agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group, the new owner of the Fox regional sports networks. Cable, satellite and streaming providers are increasingly resistant to paying exorbitant rights fees for sports channels most often watched by a small number of viewers.

UP NEXT: The Angels face the Texas Rangers on Thursday at noon PST at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.

