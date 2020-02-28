Andrew Heaney and Jo Adell help Angels beat Rangers in spring game

The Angels defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Friday and improved to 3-3 in spring training play.

ON THE MOUND: Andrew Heaney started and pitched two scorless innings, striking out two. Angels starters this spring have pitched 12 innings without allowing an earned run. Heaney, who has been on the injured list five times in the last four seasons, said he has talked with newcomers Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran about how to enhance his durability. Teheran has made at least 28 starts for seven consecutive years and Bundy for three; Heaney has made 28 starts once in his six-year career.

AT THE PLATE: Outfielder Jo Adell, the Angels’ top prospect, doubled in one run and scored another. In 12 at-bats this spring, Adell has four hits and five strikeouts. The Angels expect Adell to play some right field for them at some point this year. … Non-roster utility man Arismendy Alcantara hit a two-run home run. Alcantara, 28, last played in the major leagues in 2017. He played in Mexico in 2018 and started 2019 with the double-A Binghamton (N.Y.) Rumble Ponies.

EXTRA BASES: Anthony Bemboom, bidding for a backup catcher role as Max Stassi eases into action after a hip injury, threw out a runner trying to steal. Bemboom, 30, made his major league debut last season and hit .130 in 54 at-bats, with one walk and 21 strikeouts. … Jeff Mathis, the Rangers’ catcher Friday, was an Angels first-round draft pick in 2001. Of the 44 players selected in the first round that year, 18 did not make the majors and another eight —Mathis included — did not produce a career WAR above 0.0.

UP NEXT: The Angels face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at noon Pacific time at Scottsdale Stadium. TV: Prime Ticket. Radio: 830.